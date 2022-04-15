Front pushing through, quieter weather Thursday

The threat for severe weather has ended. Leftover showers and thunderstorms will taper through Thursday morning. See the stream of information below for more from the WBRZ Weather Team.

Next 24 Hours: As rain wraps up from northwest to southeast, a cold front will push through the area causing winds to become north at 5-10mph. With a cooler and drier air mass arriving, low temperatures will dip into the upper 50s. Thursday will be a much different story with mostly sunny skies helping high temperatures into the upper 70s. Northeast winds of 5-10mph will allow for much lower humidity.

Up Next: At this time, it appears as though the cold front will retreat north as a warm front, returning a few showers and thunderstorms to the area Friday into Easter Weekend. As of now, no single day looks like a washout, but outdoor plans and events will want to keep an eye on radar as we may occasionally be dodging a shower or thunderstorm. To be clear, we do expect plenty of dry time. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with lows in the 60s. Another pass of showers and storms will come in with another cold front early Monday before we dry out and cool off for the middle of next week. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Tweets by WBRZweather