Frightened skunk with yogurt cup stuck on its head sprays police officer

55 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 August 20, 2019 7:43 PM August 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

CAMBRIDGE, MA - A police officer in Massachusetts was trying to help a skunk in distress when his plan backfired. Literally.

Video shared by the Cambridge Police Department shows a frantic skunk—who somehow managed to get its head stuck inside a yogurt cup—aimlessly scurrying through a parking lot. A nearby police officer chases the skunk with only the best of intentions: to set the critter free from the scary dairy.

In exchange for his freedom, the skunk repays the officer with a more potent kind of crème fraîche.

Check out the video to see the thrilling but equally hilarious parking lot chaos.

