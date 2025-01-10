Friday's Health Report: Updating adult vaccinations in the new year

BATON ROUGE — Personal care is often one of the main things people try to focus on in the new year. Beyond diet and exercise, experts say it is a good time to update adult vaccinations.

Whether it's the annual flu shot, latest COVID-19 booster, or milestone shots that cover pneumonia, shingles or tetanus, staying up to date on immunizations is just one way to protect your health.

"It's worthwhile having that conversation with your primary care team because we might change depending on conditions that you have and potentially even the age at which you would receive that vaccine," Doctor of Family Medicine John Presutti said.

Pneumonia can be life-threatening when fluid fills the lungs' air sacs. In general, a vaccination is recommended for all adults 65 and older.

Shingles, a reactivation of the virus that causes chickenpox, can cause a painful, blistering rash.

Vaccination is recommended in adults over 50.

Tetanus is caused by a bacterial infection, often from a cut or wound. The Tdap vaccine is recommended every 10 years and also protects against diphtheria and pertussis – the latter known as whooping cough.

"If you're a new parent or a new grandparent, then you should be getting the pertussis update vaccine to decrease the risk of you actually communicating, or giving, pertussis to the newborn baby,” he said.