Friday's Health Report: As marijuana continues to be legalized, pot overtakes alcohol as preferred vice

BATON ROUGE — More Americans now use marijuana daily over alcohol, a new national survey on drug use shows.

Around 17.7 million people reported using cannabis every day or just about every day, the U.S. National Survey on Drug Use and Health said. That is compared to 14.7 million daily drinkers.

This is a big difference from three decades ago when there were nearly nine people who reported drinking daily, compared to less than a million who reported smoking pot each day.

Researchers say the change comes after weed was legalized for both medical and recreational use in many places throughout the country. Currently, recreational marijuana use is legal in 24 states, with 13 — including Louisiana — legalizing the substance for medical use.