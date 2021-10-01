75°
Latest Weather Blog
Friday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Councilman fails investigation by permit office, neighbor still worried about flooding
-
Mother of slain toddler Nevaeh Allen won't be allowed to bond out...
-
Big crowd, long lines anticipated for LSU's SEC opener at Tiger Stadium
-
OLOL facing blood and platelet shortages, in need of donations
-
News 2 Geaux: R Kelly no longer honored with key to city...