92°
Latest Weather Blog
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish superintendent praises families for sending children to first day of...
-
Producer of WBRZ's noon show graduates with Master's Degree
-
Livingston students return to campuses
-
Livingston Parish schools back in session Friday, many upset with hybrid learning...
-
Zachary school board votes to delay school start date,19 teachers in COVID-related...