Friday PM Forecast: warm and breezy weekend leading into next chance for rain

The weekend will be warm, sticky and breezy. Winds could gust over 30mph at times. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms returns to the area next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The overnight hours will see a slight decrease in cloud cover. However, ongoing southeast winds of 10-15mph will make it difficult for low temperatures to fall out of the low 70s. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and southeast winds of 15-25mph. Most local high temperatures will run for the upper 80s but it is not out of the question that one or two thermometers scare up 90 degrees.

Up Next: Sunday will bring a continued breeze with a mix of sun and clouds with an outside shot at a shower. You will notice humidity creeping higher as high temperatures head for the upper 80s. Our next reasonable chance for rain will arrive on Monday. A front stalled to our northwest, combined with some energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere, could result in scattered showers and thunderstorms to begin the new week. A similar setup will be in place for Tuesday. Neither severe weather nor heavy rain look to be threats. Humidity and moisture won’t be going anywhere and so it is hard to rule out a pop-up shower any given day; it is getting to the time of year where that is a usual prospect.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.