Friday PM Forecast: rounds of showers and thunderstorms through holiday weekend

After a stormy Friday afternoon, we expect a few more rounds of rain into St. Patrick's Day weekend. Although it will be wise to have the rain gear on hand this weekend, one day is looking wetter than the other.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect showers and thunderstorms to taper through the evening hours as a slow moving cold front stalls over the area. Skies will stay mainly cloudy and since the front wont fully pass through, low temperatures will keep to the mid 60s. The cold front will still be stalled over the I-10/12 corridor on Saturday. However, given the weak and stalling nature of the front, a relative lull in precipitation is expected. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible as daytime heating occurs, but not nearly as numerous as Friday and then what will follow on Sunday.

As for the Wearin’ of the Green parade, while it is never a bad idea to be prepared for a passing shower, a lot of dry time is expected. Temperatures will move from the upper 60s in the morning to the low 80s in the afternoon.

Given the parade and many other outdoor events slated for the weekend, it will be important to keep tabs on the Storm Station forecast, especially regarding any possibility of lightning. Have an indoor contingency nearby in the event of a thunderstorm.

Up Next: The cold front is expected to get a significant push south later Sunday. A final batch of more widespread rain and thunderstorms will press through. Like Friday, some of the thunderstorms could produce gusty wind and heavy rain. Over the three day stretch, this frontal system will drop about 1-3” of rain. Behind the front, expect a substantial drop in temperatures for the beginning of next week. Thermometers will be several degrees below average which is mid 70s over low 50s for the time of year. Some more lows in the 40s are likely. The area will be dry Monday through Wednesday.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.