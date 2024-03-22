Friday PM Forecast: quiet first weekend of spring before next storm threat

Weather will be very cooperative for outdoor events on the first weekend of astronomical spring. A round of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, is on tap for the early part of next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any lingering, spotty showers will quickly dissipate after nightfall. Clouds will be more stubborn to break though. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s overnight with northwest winds of 5-10mph. Don’t be surprised by cloud cover hanging on into the first few hours of the weekend, especially north and east of Baton Rouge. Sunshine will gradually take over into the late morning and afternoon hours with a drying, north wind of 5-15mph. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s.

Up Next: Sunday will be the opposite of Saturday. After a cool start in the low 50s, sunny skies will warm the area into the upper 70s. High clouds will thicken through the afternoon hours and into the evening hours, but will not produce any rain.

The next shot at showers and thunderstorms will come at the beginning of next week. The setup for this system does look supportive of stronger thunderstorms. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting the bulk of the Capital Area in a risk for severe weather. The most likely time for rain and thunderstorms will be late Monday into early Tuesday with the greatest chances currently pegged for the overnight hours. Continue to monitor the forecast over the weekend.

Once the cold front associated with the early week showers and thunderstorms passes, a longer duration, quiet weather pattern is expected. Temperatures will be near seasonal averages Wednesday through Friday of next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.

