Friday PM Forecast: no washouts, but rain to dodge over the weekend

Sunshine finally allowed temperatures to break into the upper 80s on Friday. That warmth will be booted away by a cold front with showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will fill in once again through the overnight hours. Some patchy fog may even develop by dawn. Low temperatures will be quite muggy in the low 70s. A weakening cold front will drift into the region from the north during the daytime hours of Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies, with a few breaks of sun during the afternoon, will result in high temperatures achieving the middle 80s. As the front slows near the interstate corridor, isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop—especially late in the day. To be clear, most of Saturday will stay dry.

Up Next: Expect showers and thunderstorms to increase in coverage overnight Saturday and into Sunday. The busiest period will be late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Most, if not all, of the precipitation will be wrapped up by lunchtime. Some sun could even return before nightfall. Given the earlier passage of the front, temperatures will be considerably cooler on Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 50's, with highs in the upper 60s occurring before dawn. Clouds and northeast breezes will keep thermometers in the low to mid 60s for most of the day.

Much cooler and drier air will result in lows in the low 50s on Monday and Tuesday while highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s respectively. A few high clouds will mix into skies to begin the week. Most of the workweek is expected to stay dry.

Josh

