Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: Below average temperatures continue, next front passage over weekend
The weekend will feature below average temperatures and pretty quiet weather. Our next front moving through Saturday evening will deliver another cooldown.
Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight, clear skies will remain with lows near 46 degrees. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day on Saturday as our next front approaches. Given moisture quality will be quite poor, very limited rain is expected. A few spotty showers will be possible late Saturday as the front moves through. Highs will top out near 72 degrees.
Up Next: Skies will clear early Sunday after the front passage. Highs will drop back down to the 60s during the day. Early next week will feature the chilliest lows of the fall season so far. Monday morning will bottom out near 41 degrees, with some locations in the upper 30s! In general, temperatures will slowly climb as we progress throughout the week. By Friday, highs will be near 80 degrees, with lows in the 50s. No major rainmaker is expected throughout the week, and most days will be sunny!
The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next 7 days.
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.
Trending News
Watch live news HERE.
– Balin
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC officer indicted on malfeasance
-
Despite vacancies at president, AD, football coach, 'LSU is not broken' according...
-
Baker girl found in box in Pittsburgh basement; her alleged captor, sexual...
-
Louisiana Book Festival hosting series of writing seminars ahead of weekend festival
-
Get 2 Moving: Fencing offers a way to get into shape
Sports Video
-
Despite vacancies at president, AD, football coach, 'LSU is not broken' according...
-
Bob Starkey addresses Scott Woodward's status at LSU
-
LSU women's basketball closes out final exhibition game with a 121-41 win...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Billy Cannon's legendary 89-yard touchdown on Halloween night
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Da'Sean Golmond