Friday PM Forecast: Below average temperatures continue, next front passage over weekend

The weekend will feature below average temperatures and pretty quiet weather. Our next front moving through Saturday evening will deliver another cooldown.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight, clear skies will remain with lows near 46 degrees. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day on Saturday as our next front approaches. Given moisture quality will be quite poor, very limited rain is expected. A few spotty showers will be possible late Saturday as the front moves through. Highs will top out near 72 degrees.

Up Next: Skies will clear early Sunday after the front passage. Highs will drop back down to the 60s during the day. Early next week will feature the chilliest lows of the fall season so far. Monday morning will bottom out near 41 degrees, with some locations in the upper 30s! In general, temperatures will slowly climb as we progress throughout the week. By Friday, highs will be near 80 degrees, with lows in the 50s. No major rainmaker is expected throughout the week, and most days will be sunny!

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next 7 days.

