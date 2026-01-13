BRPD: 16-year-old dead, 17-year-old injured after shooting near Prescott Road

BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old died and a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting near Prescott Road, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

The shooting, which happened on Saturday around 1:10 p.m. at West Brookstown Drive and Heidel Avenue, resulted in Javen Grisby being killed. Officers said they found Grisby on the scene with a gunshot wound and he died in the hospital Tuesday.

A 17-year-old also injured and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.