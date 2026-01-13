Coroner says two people over the age of 60 died in Denham Springs car crash along South Range Avenue

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish Coroner's Office says that two people over the age of 60 died in a Denham Springs car crash that happened along South Range Avenue on Monday night.

Michael Wale, a 69-year-old from Denham Springs, and Richard McLaren, a 65-year-old from Ball, both died in the crash that involved four cars and happened near the Walmart on South Range Avenue and Hazelnut Street around 6:10 p.m. Monday.

The drivers of the other two vehicles sustained minor injuries, Denham Springs Police said. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

Following the crash, South Range was briefly closed.