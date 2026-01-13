57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coroner says two people over the age of 60 died in Denham Springs car crash along South Range Avenue

1 hour 19 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, January 13 2026 Jan 13, 2026 January 13, 2026 10:31 AM January 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish Coroner's Office says that two people over the age of 60 died in a Denham Springs car crash that happened along South Range Avenue on Monday night.

Michael Wale, a 69-year-old from Denham Springs, and Richard McLaren, a 65-year-old from Ball, both died in the crash that involved four cars and happened near the Walmart on South Range Avenue and Hazelnut Street around 6:10 p.m. Monday.

The drivers of the other two vehicles sustained minor injuries, Denham Springs Police said. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

Following the crash, South Range was briefly closed. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days