EPA: Smitty's site still had hundreds of unlabeled damaged containers in facility, new report says

ROSELAND - The Environmental Protection Agency released a report Tuesday saying that Smitty's Supply had hundreds of unlabeled containers and damaged containers in its facility.

During an inspection Monday night, the EPA found more than 300 unlabeled or unidentified containers, 250 damaged containers and more than 200 spills.

The EPA says that Smitty's failed to maintain its facility and eliminate the possibility to release hazardous waste, carry out an agreed upon plan if a disaster happened, failed to maintain containers in good condition - even after the explosion - and failed to manage hazardous waste.

Due to the infractions, Smitty's agreed to comply and has 60 days to do so.

The assessment comes nearly five months after an explosion and fire at the chemical plant, which left the town of Roseland covered in ash and the nearby Tangipahoa River filled with oil.

More than 3,000 residents have submitted claims against Smitty's Supply.