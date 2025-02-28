Friday AM Forecast: Wonderful weekend weather, May rain on parades next week

This weekend's weather will be close to perfect for early March as no impacts are expected for parades rolling through the Capital Area. Next week, conditions will become more active as we near Fat Tuesday and Ash Wednesday.

Today & Tonight: Full sunshine on Friday will quickly warm chilly morning temperatures into the 70s by lunchtime. Look for an afternoon high near 75 degrees in Baton Rouge. For those heading out to parades Friday night, prepare for cooling temperatures in the 60s after sunset. Overnight lows will fall to the middle 40s under mainly clear skies.

The Weekend: Cool mornings in the 40s will quickly warm each day. Saturday will sport a high near 78° and Sunday near 74°. Both days will feature dry conditions, light winds, and sunny skies; great weather for all Mardi Gras parades!

Next Impact, Next Week: The quiet and comfortable conditions unfortunately do not stick through the next week. On Monday, clouds will begin to increase as well as the return of a muggy feel as a warm front lifts through the region. A few spotty showers may be possible but the threat for lightning is low Monday. By Mardi Gras Day, the Storm Station will be tracking a line of strong storms set to move across the southeast ahead of a cold front. This storm system will form early Tuesday morning in Texas and move east throughout the day. Latest data suggest the greatest coverage of showers and storms will arrive in the Capital Region late Tuesday night, although a few rouge storms cannot be ruled out during daytime hours. While still too early to pin down details regarding severe weather, the biggest issues appear to reside north of the Capital Area.

Besides the rain, wind may pose a challenge on Fat Tuesday. This could be particularly problematic for high-profile vehicles and parade floats as wind gusts could exceed 30 mph at times. As forecasts are updated in the coming days, more details will emerge. Anyone with outdoor plans for Mardi Gras or even Ash Wednesday should keep an eye on the forecast.

