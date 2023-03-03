Friday AM Forecast: Wind Advisory this morning, clear and sunny this afternoon

Wind Advisory in effect for the entire WBRZ viewing are until noon today.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Officially The showers around the area this morning will be cleared just after sunrise. For your morning commute, light rain should have little to no impact on driving conditions, but we are under a wind advisory until the cold front completely pushed out the area. Winds will be sustained out of the south at 20-30 mph with gust up to 45mph until noon. The clouds will clear by lunch time and temperatures will heat into the mid-70s this afternoon. By the evening hours, winds will be light out of the northwest with cooler temperatures setting in overnight.

Up Next: Saturday morning some spots will dip below 50°. Plenty of sunshine in your weekend forecast. Sunny skies to start your Saturday with light winds out of the northwest. Throughout the day temperatures will climb back into the mid-70s. Heading into Sunday, temperatures will gradually warm. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s and daytime highs will reach the upper-70s. Sunday more cloud cover will start to creep back into the area as winds shift out of the south. Sunday will stay completely dry but it will not stick around for very long. With southerly winds back in the forecast some spotty showers will be around the area at the start of the workweek. Temperatures will continue to climb back into he 80s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.