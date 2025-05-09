Friday AM Forecast: Widespread showers to end the workweek, Trending drier by Mother's Day

You'll want to have ponchos and umbrellas handy for Friday's plans, especially if you're attending Southern University's Undergraduate Commencement this morning or the LSU Baseball game tonight. Rain chances will taper off gradually over the weekend, with drier weather expected by next week.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect:

- Friday: widespread rain and thunderstorms, briefly heavy

- Mother’s Day Weekend: times of clouds, isolated showers, not too warm

- Monday: lingering showers

- Tuesday & Beyond: trending drier and much warmer

Today & Tonight: Shower and thunderstorm activity will pick up throughout Friday morning. Widespread rain is expected to continue on-and-off through the early afternoon hours, with heavy downpours and lightning at times, but with a day to dry out, we’re not expecting anything more than spotty poor drainage flooding. Scattered showers may be stubborn well into the evening, so keep the umbrella and Storm Station Weather App handy if you have outdoor plans after work and school. Temperatures will stall in the 70s today. Overnight, conditions will trend drier with partial clearing in the skies. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by daybreak Saturday.

Up Next: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on both Saturday and Mother’s Day, with around 30% rain coverage each day. While it won’t be a total washout, you might have to dodge a few afternoon storms. There will be dry periods and even some sunshine, but it’s a good idea to have a backup plan for any outdoor celebrations. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.

Monday will bring lingering clouds and showers as a weather system moves out, but clearer, sunnier skies return next week. Temperatures will climb to more typical mid-May levels, and Baton Rouge could see its first 90° day of the year.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, and Donaldsonville, the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City, and the Tangipahoa River at Robert. For the latest levels and forecasts, CLICK HERE.

– Emma Kate C.

