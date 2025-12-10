72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, another injured after box truck, pickup truck collision along La. 70 in Assumption Parish

3 hours 28 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, December 10 2025 Dec 10, 2025 December 10, 2025 10:45 AM December 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PIERRE PART — One person was killed and another seriously injured after a Wednesday morning crash in Assumption Parish along La. 70. 

Assumption Parish deputies said that, around 6:33 a.m., a pickup truck and a commercial box truck collided head-on along the highway near Leonie Street and Veteran’s Park.

The driver of the smaller truck was killed, while the box truck driver was injured. 

Trending News

Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating the crash, deputies told WBRZ.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days