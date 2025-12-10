Latest Weather Blog
Record-breaking high school quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson transferring from LSU, reports say
BATON ROUGE — Former record-breaking high school quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson will leave LSU and transfer elsewhere, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
The former four-star recruit joined the Tigers' roster in 2024 after breaking state records as the starting quarterback for Lafayette Christian Academy.
Although he is listed as a running back on LSU's website, his bio names him "the most productive high school quarterback in Louisiana prep history," as he set state records for total yards at 14,451 and total touchdowns at 171. He led the Knights to four straight state championship appearances.
Trending News
In two seasons at LSU, Johnson made sparse appearances at quarterback, running back and special teams. In 2025, he tallied 151 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 38 attempts, plus 72 receiving yards on 17 catches.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Your Town Denham Springs: Officials working to rehab spring that gave...
-
Gonzales Police searching for man accused of stealing nearly $200 in liquor...
-
DCFS Secretary questioned during Senate committee about department changes
-
1 indicted for manslaughter, 4 others face charges in hazing death of...
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard...
Sports Video
-
LSU amends deal with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.
-
Record-breaking high school quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson transferring from LSU, reports say
-
Ascension Catholic prepare for first state championship appearance in seven years
-
Two LSU defensive backs named first-team All-SEC, five total Tigers honored
-
LSU football turns focus to upcoming bowl game to close out 2025...