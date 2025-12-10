Gonzales Police searching for man accused of stealing nearly $200 in liquor from Walmart, leaving on bike

GONZALES — The Gonzales Police Department is searching for a man who they say stole nearly $200 worth of liquor from Walmart.

Police said that the man went into the store on Monday and took five bottles of liquor valued at $198.42. He then left without paying.

According to police, he left on a bicycle and went north on Airline Highway.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information related to his identity is asked to call Ofc. Toncrey at (225) 647-9540.