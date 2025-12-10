66°
Two people taken to hospital after crash along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard involving BRPD unit
BATON ROUGE — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Baton Rouge Police unit on Wednesday morning.
The crash, which was first reported around 9:15 a.m., happened near the corner of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Newcastle Avenue.
Officials told WBRZ that two people were transported after the crash, while a third person refused transport.
