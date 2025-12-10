66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people taken to hospital after crash along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard involving BRPD unit

1 hour 14 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, December 10 2025 Dec 10, 2025 December 10, 2025 10:00 AM December 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Baton Rouge Police unit on Wednesday morning.

The crash, which was first reported around 9:15 a.m., happened near the corner of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Newcastle Avenue. 

Officials told WBRZ that two people were transported after the crash, while a third person refused transport. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days