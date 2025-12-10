Record-breaking high school quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson transferring from LSU, reports say

BATON ROUGE — Former record-breaking high school quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson will leave LSU and transfer elsewhere, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

The former four-star recruit joined the Tigers' roster in 2024 after breaking state records as the starting quarterback for Lafayette Christian Academy.

Although he is listed as a running back on LSU's website, his bio names him "the most productive high school quarterback in Louisiana prep history," as he set state records for total yards at 14,451 and total touchdowns at 171. He led the Knights to four straight state championship appearances.

In two seasons at LSU, Johnson made sparse appearances at quarterback, running back and special teams. In 2025, he tallied 151 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 38 attempts, plus 72 receiving yards on 17 catches.