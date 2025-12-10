69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

1 indicted for manslaughter, 4 others face charges in hazing death of Southern student Caleb Wilson

2 hours 51 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, December 10 2025 Dec 10, 2025 December 10, 2025 1:41 PM December 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A grand jury indicted five men in the hazing death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson on Wednesday. 

After being arrested in March, 23-year-old Caleb McCray, 28-year-old Isaiah Smith and 25-year-old Kyle Thurman were indicted on felony hazing charges. McCray was also indicted on a manslaughter charge. 

Winston Sanders and Jayden Landrum were indicted on charges of principal to felony hazing and obstruction of justice.

Baton Rouge Police say the alleged hazing happened at a warehouse on Woodcrest Drive near Greenwell Springs Road. According to BRPD, Wilson and eight more Omega Psi Phi pledges lined up for a ritual in which McCray and others punched the pledges in the chest with boxing gloves. Wilson, 20, collapsed when he was allegedly punched.

Trending News

Fraternity members waited to take Wilson to the hospital and initially told officials Wilson had collapsed at a park. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days