1 indicted for manslaughter, 4 others face charges in hazing death of Southern student Caleb Wilson

BATON ROUGE — A grand jury indicted five men in the hazing death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson on Wednesday.

After being arrested in March, 23-year-old Caleb McCray, 28-year-old Isaiah Smith and 25-year-old Kyle Thurman were indicted on felony hazing charges. McCray was also indicted on a manslaughter charge.

Winston Sanders and Jayden Landrum were indicted on charges of principal to felony hazing and obstruction of justice.

Baton Rouge Police say the alleged hazing happened at a warehouse on Woodcrest Drive near Greenwell Springs Road. According to BRPD, Wilson and eight more Omega Psi Phi pledges lined up for a ritual in which McCray and others punched the pledges in the chest with boxing gloves. Wilson, 20, collapsed when he was allegedly punched.

Fraternity members waited to take Wilson to the hospital and initially told officials Wilson had collapsed at a park.