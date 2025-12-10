Wednesday PM Forecast: more 70s follow weak front, temperature whiplash over weekend

Two cold fronts are in the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast. The first will simply pause a warming trend. The second will deliver a significant chill but be short-lived and likely serve as the last taste of cool air before Christmas.

Thursday: clear and crisp

Friday & Saturday: lots of clouds, mild

Sunday through Tuesday: much colder, likely dry

Tonight & Tomorrow: With a weak cold front pushing south of the region, low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s tonight, especially with the assistance of clear skies and light, northwest winds. Make sure to bundle up the kids and the pets before sending them outside. Thursday will be chilly, with high temperatures rebounding to the low 60s under abundant sunshine.

Up Next: On Friday, conditions will start to warm up as southerly winds take over and push highs back into the 70s. A subtle return of moisture to the region could squeeze out some sprinkles or a light shower, but any rain would be very light. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny.

The two weekend days will be jarringly different. Saturday is the pick for outdoor plans with highs about 10 degrees above average in the low 70s. There is a slight, 10% chance of a shower, but most of us will stay completely dry. A very potent cold front is slated to sweep through on Sunday morning. This strong front will bring passing, spotty showers before dawn. The real impact will be the temperature drop as highs remain in the 50s into the afternoon, and the overnight lows plummet back into the 30s. Know that north winds should be strong enough to create a wind chill, or feels-like temperature, that is colder to people than what thermometers show.

Next week will start off with the chill as we get another day of highs in the 50s, followed by a low near freezing on Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 60s by the middle of the week when the next storm system arrives with a better chance for showers.

