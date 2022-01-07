Friday AM Forecast: Warm and rainy weekend ahead

Warm, muggy, and rainy weekend ahead.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After waking up in the 30s, there will be plenty of sunshine around to warm temperatures into the mid-50s this afternoon. Any Friday night plans will have clear skies, but chilly temperatures in the mid-40s.

Up Next: Temperatures will rebound fast with upper 60s on Saturday afternoon. An isolated shower or two will be possible all day, but the day will not be a washout. Temperatures into Sunday morning will stay in the 60s and Sunday afternoon will be warm, in the mid-70s. Then, the next cold front will come through and most of the WBRZ viewing area will see a brief shower. Monday will start with a few left-over showers very early in the morning and as things clear, temperatures will drop again. Monday afternoon will be in the 50s with 30s back on Tuesday morning. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

