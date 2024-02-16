Friday AM Forecast: Showers around today, Much cooler tomorrow

Grab your umbrellas, jackets, and sunglasses if you're headed out to the ballpark! This weekend starts off a bit soggy with scattered rain showers and will turn cold once things dry out tomorrow afternoon. By Sunday, we will have plenty of sunshine around the state.

Today & Tonight: Friday morning temperatures are mild, starting off in the upper 50s in the Capital Area. By daybreak, we will begin to see light rain make its way into southern Louisiana, gradually increasing in coverage throughout the day. Scattered showers will be around for the majority of the day today, will some lingering into the overnight and morning hours of Saturday. Temperatures will only rise into the mid-60s this afternoon but will fall throughout the evening and morning hours. Early Saturday is when we will see the warmest temperatures of the day. By daybreak tomorrow, breezy conditions will set up making for cold wind chills around the area.

If you're headed out to support the LSU Baseball team for Opening Day today, make sure to grab your raingear before headed to the ballpark!

Up Next: A cold front passage during the morning hours on Saturday will dry things out and leave behind much colder conditions. Northerly winds between 10-20 mph tomorrow, combined with overcast skies and falling temperatures will create a very chilly day. Wind chills during daytime hours could feel up to 10° cooler than the thermometer reads. Bundle up if you are headed out to Alex Box Stadium for the second game of opening weekend or if you have any outdoor activities planned.

By Sunday, while morning lows could near the freezing mark, we will be dealing with much nicer conditions. Sunshine returns for the second half of the weekend and sticks around for the majority of next week. Monday morning lows will be the coldest of the week, once again nearing the freezing mark, giving us the best opportunity to see frost. However, weather conditions take a complete 180° turn by midweek when a warming trend sends temperatures near 80°!

-Emma Kate Cowan

