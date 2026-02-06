Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: Returning to the 70s this afternoon, weak front this weekend
No layers will be needed this afternoon as temperatures will climb into the 70s. New data points to a weak front pushing through on Saturday, only bringing a minor cooldown.
Today & Tonight: Temperatures are now on the rise! Although jackets will still be needed this morning, it will be a different story later today. Highs will reach into the lower 70s under sunny skies. We get back into jacket territory by around 7-8pm, so keep that in mind if you have any evening plans. Overnight, lows will get chilly, dipping into the low to mid-40s.
Up Next: A weak front looks to push through early on Saturday morning. Do not expect any sort of major change, as temperatures will only move 3-5 degrees cooler for about 24 hours. Highs will reach near 67 degrees Saturday, with lows in the upper 30s Sunday morning. Sunshine will dominate all weekend long, perfect for any parades.
The warming trend takes full effect all of next week with highs in the mid-70s, and lows coming up to the 50s. A weak disturbance looks to push through Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing more clouds and a few showers. As of now, no major rainmaker is expected.
– Balin
