Friday AM Forecast: Rain returns to SE Louisiana, scattered showers expected all weekend

Grab an umbrella this morning as a cold front brings rain showers to southern Louisiana today. Rain chances stick around through the middle of next week and by the time we dry out again, there's a good chance we will have accumulating beneficial amounts of rainfall.

Today & Tonight: Today ends the trend of 80 degree afternoons and starts a new trend of cloudy, cool and soggy days. While rainfall will not be constant and rates will be rather light, expect scattered showers throughout Friday. Temperatures could climb into the 70s early today, but will predominantly be in the 60s. Overnight lows will be around 60° with plenty of cloud cover and scattered showers that carry into Saturday.

Up Next: The weak cold front that brings showers to Louisiana is expected to stall near the coast, allowing cloud cover and scattered showers to stick around this weekend. Saturday will be overcast with occasional showers and drizzle. Since Veteran’s Day ceremonies and football games could be damp at times, you should have raingear at the ready, but an all-day washout is not expected. The coolest temperatures this weekend will be on Saturday will highs expected in the mid-60s. Sunday will have lower rain coverage, but a spotty shower remains possible. Rainfall rates through Sunday will be low with most locations getting between a half inch and an inch.

Looking to the beginning of next week, a new storm system is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico that could bring more substantial rainfall Monday and Tuesday. In fact, there are a few scenarios possible that could result in a few helpful inches. This unsettled weather would also keep temperatures generally in the 60s with mainly cloudy skies. Stay in touch with the Storm Station as new information becomes available.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure could form in the southwestern Caribbean Sea by the middle of next week. Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter as it meanders over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

– Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.