Friday AM Forecast: Passing storms may interrupt outdoor activities through the weekend

The weekend offers more opportunities for storms to roll through the region as a front stalls over the state. Temperatures remain close to 90 degrees each afternoon thanks to the rain and additional cloud cover.

Today & Tomorrow: An early morning batch of showers and storms will make for slick roadways for some during the early Friday morning commute. Isolated to scattered storms will continue on and off throughout the day, with dry time in-between. Around 70% of the WBRZ forecast are is expected to see at least .01" of rainfall at some point on Friday. When not raining, conditions will be mostly cloudy, muggy, and mild as temperatures gradually warm into the upper-80's for afternoon highs.

Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the low and mid-70's around the state, with spotty to isolated coverage of storms expected into early Saturday morning.

Up Next: Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as well as a mix of stormy and dry time. Sunday holds slightly better coverage of storms than the day prior, but each day, a passing storm could put a damper on outdoor activities. Temperatures this weekend will start off in the mid 70's and warm into the low-90's. Into the next workweek, we will see daily rain chances ramp up a bit; expect scattered to numerous showers and storms each day through mid-week. This will keep extreme heat at bay, with afternoon temperatures forecast in the low-90s. By the end of next week, most locations are expected to collect around 2-4" on rain.

The Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

- Emma Kate Cowan

