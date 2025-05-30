Friday AM Forecast: One final round of storms, Sunny and dry weekend ahead

A late-season cold front moving through Friday afternoon will bring a final round of scattered storms to the Capital Area before delivering drier and slightly cooler air just in time for the weekend!

-Friday: scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the middle of the day

-The Weekend: humidity dips, lots of sunshine

-Early Next Week: temps + humidity climb, hurricane season begins

Today & Tonight: Friday begins dry with mild conditions in the low-70s with temperatures quickly warming to the middle-80s by lunchtime. As a cold front moves in from the northwest today, clouds will gradually increase and thicken before scattered thunderstorms take over the Capital Area; around 60% of the WBRZ coverage area is expected to see measurable rain this afternoon. If you’re heading to the NCAA Division 1 Baseball Regional at LSU on Friday, a rain or lightning delay is possible in the afternoon, but should not be a canceling problem. Definitely pack a poncho or rain jacket, and keep an eye on weather alerts if you’re out at the ballpark.

Storm activity will lessen by nightfall as drier air filters in behind the front. Skies will gradually clear overnight and lower dew points will allow overnight temperatures to dip into the middle-60s.

Up Next: This weekend will be very pleasant by early-summer terms. Sunny and dry days with afternoon highs in the mid-80s should be expected. Even the "muggy-meter" or how we measure humidity will be in check this weekend. All with outdoor activities planned Saturday and Sunday - including LSU Baseball fans heading to the Regional - will enjoy the weather and not having to reach for an umbrella!

Next week, humidity and temperatures will climb once again. Look for afternoon highs near 90 degrees, sticky mornings in the 70s, and the return of daytime-heating pop-up thunderstorms.

– Emma Kate C.

