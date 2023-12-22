Friday AM Forecast: Mainly dry the next two days before Christmas Eve washout

We will stay mainly dry the next two days even though some spotty showers could be possible. The greatest rain chances will arrive on Sunday and with it, the threat of heavy rain.

Today & Tonight: While we might be dealing with a lot cloud cover this morning, there will be some clearing in the clouds later this afternoon. This will allow the temperature to max out around 73 degrees. There will also be the chance of a spotty shower but most will stay dry. Tonight, we will dip down to around 55 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Saturday will start off with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, but even thicker clouds will move in later during the day. Still, only spotty showers will be possible and most will stay dry. The best rain chances will arrive early Sunday morning. This could last through most of the day. Lightning will be possible, but no severe weather is anticipated. Overall, most will see 1-3 inches of rain. There is also a low risk of flash flooding.

Some spotty showers will be possible early on Christmas Day, but the rest of the day looks mainly dry. A cold front will sweep through later in the day, which will send us in a drier and cooler direction for the rest of the week.

-- Balin

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.