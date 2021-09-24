Friday AM Forecast: Beautiful weather through the weekend

Today & Tonight: Today will be another beautiful fall-like day. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s to near 80 under a sunny sky. Low humidity and a north breeze will make it feel comfortable all afternoon. Tonight, with clear skies and light winds lows will drop into the mid 50s.

Looking Ahead: Through early next week, temperatures will gradually warm back into the mid 80s. Comfortable mornings in the 50s will stick around through the weekend. Our next rain chance does not look likely until next Wednesday as the humidity returns.







The Tropics

There is plenty of activity going on in the Atlantic basin this morning.

Sam has continued to intensify and is now the seventh hurricane this season. As of 4AM, max. winds were at 75MPH. Hurricane Sam is forecast to become a category 4 by Sunday as it starts to slow down. Wednesday, the hurricane will be northeast of the northern Lesser Antilles. Model guidance continues to re-curve Sam over the Atlantic.



There are three other disturbances that have a chance of tropical formation over the next five days, but none appear to be a threat to the Gulf coast.

Your weather updates can ALWAYS be found on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.