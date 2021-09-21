'Friday' actor Anthony 'AJ' Johnson dead at 55

Anthony 'AJ' Johnson

Entertainers are mourning the loss of actor Anthony "AJ" Johnson, an actor widely known for his performance as Ezal in the 1995 hit comedy, 'Friday.'

Johnson's representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed Monday that he passed away at 55 years of age.

"The world of Comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony "AJ" Johnson," Bell said in a statement. "He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold."

In addition to his role in 'Friday,' Johnson's other silver screen appearances include "House Party," "Menace II Society," "Lethal Weapon 3," "The Players Club" and "B.A.P.S"

Some of his television credits include "Martin" and "Malcolm & Eddie.

At this time, a cause of death has not been released.



