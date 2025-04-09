77°
French Settlement High students serve up three-course meal at Ruffino's
BATON ROUGE — A group of high school students at French Settlement High School took over the kitchen at Ruffino's in Baton Rouge.
They served three-course meals to all guests during the lunch rush and the restaurant's owners said the students did a great job.
“It was phenomenal. The support was great. These are fun. This is an actual fundraiser for the school. And you know, these kids do this every day in school, but they actually haven't actually been in a restaurant, doing the day-to-day grind of the restaurant,” Ruffino’s director of operations Megan Klock said. “See, this is a great first experience for them.”
All proceeds will go towards the team to fund travel expenses to ensure they can continue competing across the country.
