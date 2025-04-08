46°
High school culinary students will serve three-course meal at local restaurant
BATON ROUGE - This week, restaurantgoers can support the city's "Future Flavors" by trying a three-course meal prepared by high school culinary students.
On Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ruffino's on Highland, customers can enjoy a luncheon planned, prepared and served by students at French Settlement High School's ProStart program.
ProStart is a two-year restaurant management and culinary arts curriculum provided to students.
The meal will be prepared and served under the supervision of Ruffino's staff.
You can reserve your table here.
