High school culinary students will serve three-course meal at local restaurant

1 hour 43 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, April 08 2025 Apr 8, 2025 April 08, 2025 6:01 AM April 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - This week, restaurantgoers can support the city's "Future Flavors" by trying a three-course meal prepared by high school culinary students. 

On Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ruffino's on Highland, customers can enjoy a luncheon planned, prepared and served by students at French Settlement High School's ProStart program. 

ProStart is a two-year restaurant management and culinary arts curriculum provided to students. 

The meal will be prepared and served under the supervision of Ruffino's staff. 

You can reserve your table here

