Free COVID-19 testing, household supplies/mask distribution event to take place, Saturday

BATON ROUGE – A free COVID-19 drive-thru testing and household supplies/mask distribution site will be set up for Baton Rouge residents this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event, created by a collaboration between CareSouth Medical and Dental along, State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle and other community partners, will take place at Living Faith Christian Center, 6375 Winbourne Avenue.

CareSouth staff will be conducting the testing for up to 300 people.

Those interested in receiving free masks and household supplies must be tested first.

Patients must pre-register to get the test (to register, visit www.caresouth.org or call (225) 650-2000) and during testing/supplies distribution, residents will stay in their cars.

No walkups will be allowed and neither will vehicles containing more than four people be considered eligible for testing.

The testing is open to anyone ages 12 and up with or without symptoms and with and without insurance.

No doctor’s order is required.

There are no out-of-pocket expenses. If a patient has insurance, their insurance will be billed. If a patient does not have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost.

Testing will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Other sponsors of the event include Attorney Gordon McKernan, Community Activist Jamie Robinson, Living Faith, and the Southern University Ag Center. Rep. Marcelle, Gordon and Robinson are donating the supplies and masks.





