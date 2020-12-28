58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Free COVID-19 testing at Lamar Dixon continues

2 hours 14 minutes ago Monday, December 28 2020 Dec 28, 2020 December 28, 2020 7:01 PM December 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

GONZALES, LA - In partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health and the National Guard, Ascension Parish will offer free, drive-through COVID-19 testing at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. 

Testing began Monday (Dec. 28) and will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, December 29 and 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Anyone wishing to get tested is asked to bring an ID and wear a mask. 

Those seeking a test should enter through the main entrance at Lamar Dixon, 9039 St. Landry Ave., and follow signage to the testing area. Residents will self-administer their COVID-19 test inside of their vehicle, under the supervision of a medical volunteer. 

Pre-registration is highly encouraged. To pre-register, click here. Test results will be available in 2-3 days through the patient portal or by calling 1-800-MYQUEST.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days