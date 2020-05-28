65°
Latest Weather Blog
Free COVID-19 drive-thru screening in St. Gabriel
IBERVILLE PARISH - As state officials work alongside community members to fight the spread of novel coronavirus in Louisiana, free COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites are continuing to be set up throughout the state.
The St. Gabriel Health Clinic will be leading the operation of one such site at the St. Gabriel Community Center (1400 Gordon Simon Leblanc) on Thursday, May 28 from 12 noon until 2 p.m.
The free virus screenings are for those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Officials say anyone may be tested regardless of whether they are insured, under-insured, or uninsured.
However, the site will only see patients who've made appointments.
To make a screening appointment time, contact St. Gabriel Health Clinic at 225-642-9676.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
High School graduates grateful for different, yet meaningful commencement ceremony
-
Louisiana closing in on 200k test goal for May; tracking 'reasonably well'...
-
Hurricane season and the pandemic - Shelters during COVID-19
-
Crash on I-10 at Siegen Lane leaves 3 injured
-
I-10 widening project at EBR-Ascension line nears completion
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...