Free COVID-19 drive-thru screening in St. Gabriel

IBERVILLE PARISH - As state officials work alongside community members to fight the spread of novel coronavirus in Louisiana, free COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites are continuing to be set up throughout the state.

The St. Gabriel Health Clinic will be leading the operation of one such site at the St. Gabriel Community Center (1400 Gordon Simon Leblanc) on Thursday, May 28 from 12 noon until 2 p.m.

The free virus screenings are for those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Officials say anyone may be tested regardless of whether they are insured, under-insured, or uninsured.

However, the site will only see patients who've made appointments.

To make a screening appointment time, contact St. Gabriel Health Clinic at 225-642-9676.