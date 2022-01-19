68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Free at-home COVID tests to be distributed in Ascension Parish

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DONALDSONVILLE - Free at-home COVID tests will be distributed Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavillion in Donaldsonville.

Ascension Parish's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will be distributing the tests. One boxcontaining two testswill be given to each vehicle. 

Thursday, Jan. 27, tests will be distributed at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

For more information, click here. 

