Free at-home COVID tests to be distributed in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE - Free at-home COVID tests will be distributed Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavillion in Donaldsonville.

Ascension Parish's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will be distributing the tests. One box—containing two tests—will be given to each vehicle.

Thursday, Jan. 27, tests will be distributed at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, click here.