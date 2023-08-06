Freak accident takes life of man at Mississippi casino

Image: WLOX-TV

TUNICA, MS - Sheriff’s deputies in Tunica County, Mississippi confirmed a man died inside of a local casino Sunday night due to a freak accident.

Deputies say a pack of cigarettes and a fountain were related to the death of 48-year-old Bob Murray, of Birmingham, Alabama, at the Hollywood Casino.

While the cause of his death remains unclear, investigators say Murray died after falling into the fountain at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses described their confusion as they saw first responders arriving on the scene:

"I saw what I assumed was a fireman," Lois Fletcher, casino visitor, said. "He had a wet suit and a pole with a hook on it and I saw him going through the casino.”

Another witness said Murray at the hotel with his fiancée when she threw him a pack of cigarettes. When the man went to catch them, he lost his balance, fell over the railing and landed in the water, according to people at the casino.

Murray fell into a fountain, located near the buffet and hotel check-in desk, that is decorated with rocks and is surrounded by a large railing around the edge.

First responders and firefighters recovered the man from the water, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner some two hours later.

Murray’s body was sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine his actual of death, which has yet to be determined.

While the casino expressed condolences to the man’s family, they declined to comment on the incident.