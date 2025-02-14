FranU selects new president following retirement of former president and CEO

BATON ROUGE — The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University has appointed a former professor and director at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette as its new president.

David M. Bellar is set to replace former president and CEO Tina Holland in July. Holland announced her retirement in May 2024.

Bellar spent 10 years at ULL, first as an assistant professor and assistant track and field coach. Later he became a professor and then the director of the School of Kinesiology.

He has been dean of the University of West Florida’s College of Health for the past two years.

Bellar’s degrees include a bachelor’s in biology and life science chemistry from John Carroll University and a Ph.D. in exercise physiology from Kent State University. His research focuses on the effect of nutrition and supplementation on human health and performance.

The FranU Board of Trustees selected Bellar from approximately 40 candidates identified during a national search.