FranU announces retirement of president and CEO

BATON ROUGE - The president and CEO of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (FranU), Dr. Tina Holland, announced that she would be retiring from the board after 11 years of service.

Holland will leave the position in the summer of 2025. The board will begin a national search for the next person to fill the position.

FranU's Chair of the Board of Trustees’, Todd Schexnayder said, "From the moment she arrived on campus, Dr. Holland has led FranU with energy, passion, vision and integrity. She will leave a legacy of growth, academic success, and community

engagement centered around a deep commitment to our mission. Her retirement is well-earned and while we will miss her, we are excited to build on the momentum she has created."

Holland served on several educations and service boards locally and nationally, including the Board of the Louisiana Educational Television Agency, the White House Commission for Presidential Scholars, and the National Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities.