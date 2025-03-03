Franklin police say 2 youths arrested after a third is wounded by gunfire

FRANKLIN — Franklin Police said Monday they had arrested two juveniles on attempted second-degree murder and other charges after a shooting last week.

Chief Cedric Handy did not identify the youths, citing their age.

According to the agency, both were picked up Saturday morning and accused of attempted murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and possessing a weapon in a firearm-free zone.

Last week, Franklin Police said a juvenile was wounded in a shooting in an area along O'Neal Chube Street. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.