Juvenile injured in Franklin shooting; two other juvenile suspects identified

32 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2025 Feb 28, 2025 February 28, 2025 10:11 PM February 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

FRANKLIN - Two juveniles are wanted after another juvenile was shot in Franklin, according to the Franklin Police Department.

The shooting happened in the area of O'Neal Chube Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital is in stable condition. Two juvenile suspects were identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

