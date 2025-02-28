57°
Juvenile injured in Franklin shooting; two other juvenile suspects identified
FRANKLIN - Two juveniles are wanted after another juvenile was shot in Franklin, according to the Franklin Police Department.
The shooting happened in the area of O'Neal Chube Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital is in stable condition. Two juvenile suspects were identified.
The investigation is ongoing.
