Franciscan Missionaries hosting food drive for people of Haiti

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake is hosting a food drive this week dedicated to the people of Haiti.

"Food supplies are at critical levels, and the needs are very specific," the Franciscan Missionaries said in a news release. "The public is invited to donate needed items that will be sent to Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere."

Supplies needed include dry beans, rice, powdered milk, powdered baby formula, basic school supplies, and hard plastic toys. Monetary donations are also gratefully accepted.

Anyone who wishes to donate can bring items to OLOL Parking Lot 4 off O'Donovan. Drop-off times can be found below.

Thursday, July 25 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 26 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 27 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.