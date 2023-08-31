Fourth suspect sought in gun store burglary

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are seeking a fourth man in connection with a late July break-in and theft at a Prairieville gun shop.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Kalib Walker, 18, of Convent.

He's wanted for the burglary of Hebert Guns, on Airline Highway, on July 31.

Three others were previously arrested as part of the investigation. Officials said the men -- all between the ages of 18 and 22 -- forced their way into the store after crashing a stolen pickup truck into the entrance.

They smashed several display cases to grab weapons before fleeing.

Anyone with information about Walker is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or to text 847411 to an anonymous tip line. Anyone may also call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).