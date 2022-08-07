84°
Four-year-old fan bids tearful farewell to her favorite football player

4 years 8 months 1 week ago Wednesday, November 29 2017 Nov 29, 2017 November 29, 2017 6:10 PM November 29, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Many of us have our favorite sports stars, but few share a relationship quite like that between a 4-year-old girl and one of Mississippi State's star players.

The friendship between Mississippi Wide Receiver Donald Gray and 4-year-old Jesse Sloan first began after he gave her a hug at a home game last year. Since then, Gray has become Jesse's absolute favorite football player, and the two would regularly cross paths.

But this past weekend was the college senior's final home game with the university. On top of that, he had to sit out the game due to an injury.

Despite this, he and Jesse shared one last tearful hug on the sideline of Davis Wade Stadium. Jesse's mother, DeLane took to Facebook, promising Donald that she Jesse would be supporting him wherever he went.

