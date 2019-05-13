83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Four hurt in New Orleans shooting Monday

1 hour 35 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, May 13 2019 May 13, 2019 May 13, 2019 3:51 PM May 13, 2019 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in New Orleans' Central City Monday afternoon.

WWL reports the shooting was first reported around 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of 4th Street. Authorities said one victim was found there and another was found a couple of blocks away on Washington Avenue.

Two more victims later showed up at an area hospital.

The extent of the victims' injuries and the nature of the shooting are unclear at this point.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days