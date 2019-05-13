Four hurt in New Orleans shooting Monday

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in New Orleans' Central City Monday afternoon.

WWL reports the shooting was first reported around 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of 4th Street. Authorities said one victim was found there and another was found a couple of blocks away on Washington Avenue.

Two more victims later showed up at an area hospital.

The extent of the victims' injuries and the nature of the shooting are unclear at this point.