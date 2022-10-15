Four duplexes on fire outside of New Orleans' Seventh Ward

70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday, October 15 2022, 8:04 PM
Source: WWL-TV
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Four buildings near New Orleans' Seventh Ward area caught fire Saturday evening and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames. 

WWL-TV reports four duplexes near the corner of Franklin and Derbigny streets caught on fire around 6:30 p.m. 

Firefighters have shut down the surrounding area while battling the fire. 

WWL said eight families were displaces and several firefighters have been treated for heat exhaustion and dehydration. 

The news outlet said smoke is filling the area, moving all the way to the French Quarter and to I-10. Drivers are asked to use caution while on the interstate. 

