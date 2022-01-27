Latest Weather Blog
Four arrested in month-long crime spree across Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Four suspects were arrested this week for their roles in a string of armed robberies reported in the capital area over the past month.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crime spree started Dec. 29 and involved at least five armed robberies and a home invasion.
Police tracked one of the suspects Wednesday to a home on Monica Avenue, where officers seized several guns and an unspecified amount of cash.
That search also led Baton Rouge police officers and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies to arrest four individuals in total.
Jorge Aldari-Menciac
-Armed robbery / home invasion (BRPD)
-3cts of Armed Robbery / 3cts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm (EBRSO)
Rommel Zair Banegas-Villela
-Armed robbery / home invasion (BRPD)
Ever Alexander Robles-Cordova
-Armed robbery / home invasion (BRPD)
-Armed Robbery (three counts) / illegal possession of stolen firearm (three counts) (EBRSO)
Didier Javier Guardado-Cardenas
-Armed robbery (three counts) (EBRSO)
- Armed robbery (three counts) / illegal possession of stolen firearm (EBRSO)
